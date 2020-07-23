President Buhari needs new hands

Jide Osuntokun

I voted for President Buhari in all his presidential elections since 2003 because I felt he has the sense of urgency and will power needed to tackle the multifarious problems of our country.

How did I come to this conclusion? I was in the University of Maiduguri from 1982 to 1984 as Professor and Dean of Faculty of Arts straight from Washington DC in the United States where I had lived for about three years.

In early 1983 or thereabouts, Chadian forces invaded some parts of Nigeria near Doro/Baga across the rapidly drying Lake Chad and inflicted some casualties and pain on Nigerians on our own soil.

General Muhammadu Buhari was then General Officer Commanding the armoured division in Jos.

He ordered the 23rd Brigade based in Maiduguri to pursue the Chadian army across the border into Chad and to give the Chadian army a bloody nose so to say.

My friend the then Colonel Joshua Dogonyaro was then in command and the orders were carried out to the letter.

The action was condemned by the government of President Shehu Shagari and the army’s action was said to have had no approval of the government.

The government may have been right to have suggested that a prior permission from civil authorities should have been sought before crossing an international border with military forces, but so also was the man on the spot right who had to respond to armed incursions immediately especially from the chaotic situation in Chad Republic.

When the Shagari regime was overthrown and replaced by the duo of Brigadiers Buhari and Tunde Idiagbon in December 1983, they immediately said their regime was a continuation of the no-nonsense Murtala Muhammad/Olusegun Obasanjo regime.

They acted as such by imposing draconian discipline on the country and attracting respect for us externally. A manifestation of their aggressive response to events was the attempt to kidnap Umaru Dikko, erstwhile corrupt trade minister under Shagari who was calling for Buhari‘s overthrow from his safe abode in London.

When in reaction to the failed Dikko kidnap attempt, the British government seized Nigerian Airways plane, Nigeria retaliated by seizing a plane of British Airways.

One may not agree with the modus operandi of Buhari’s government in the Dikko affair, but as a nationalist, one would somehow be happy that Nigeria had come a long way from being subservient to foreign powers to being an important player in international politics.

These were the reasons that made me prefer Buhari over others when he entered presidential politics. Having studied and worked abroad and suffered from racism and humiliation, I was not ready to see my country kowtow before any western country.

The Muhammed/Obasanjo, Buhari/Idiagbon in varying degrees fitted my picture of a progressive government. So when Buhari offered himself for the post of a democratically elected president, many of my kind looking back decided to bet on him.

In 2015 his choice was made more attractive by the hopeless and pervasive corruption and drift of the Goodluck Jonathan government.

By 2015, Buhari was like a cult figure among the poor in the North but to us academics in the south in particular our support was based on realpolitik because he was the better of the two main contenders.

When he was elected, he made the right kind of statements like he belonged to no one but to everybody. Some members of his party did not quite like to hear that.

But the statement was presidential. He could not be president of only his political supporters but of everybody in the country.

Then he said if we don’t kill corruption, corruption will kill the country. This was spot on the problem. Then he took six months to form his cabinet.

When the list came out it was a disappointment. We did not see those who could help him carry out a root and branch revolution in government.

It was the same tired old political war horses with the exception of a few people who were well known for their knowledge and competence.

Later on, Buhari himself said he did not know most of them. His wife concurred. But he has kept this cabinet virtually unchanged for five years.

This I must say is not the spirit of presidential system of government where the president has the whole country from which to recruit his cabinet unlike in the parliamentary system where the cabinet is made up of party leaders in parliament.

We then had the curious situation in which the Chief of Staff to the president took pre-eminence over the vice president.

This was an anomaly of a situation of a personal staff of the president calling foreign ambassadors, military commanders, ministers, governors and issuing orders and directives as if he were the president.

The president’s final acquiescence with this anomaly was when he said all his ministers who want to see him should see the Chief of Staff for clearance.

His government was further hijacked by ethnic, religious and regional jingoists who now occupy all important ministries, parastatals and security organizations in the country.

We now have the unfortunate global coronavirus pandemic‘s complication of a serious problem of governance. This plague is not only killing thousands of Nigerians, but also killing our fragile economy and eroding the worth and value of our national currency.

This has further undermined our prestige, respect and leadership role in our West African region and on our continent and the world at large.

As if this was not enough, we now have two problems that the president must urgently solve. The president must change the entire security architecture and scaffold.

The war against the Boko Haram he inherited is destroying the country. His military commanders have failed to deal decisively with the Boko haram problem and festering insecurity all over the country.

This is the time the president has to say thank you and good bye to the military leadership in the country. This is the normal practice everywhere and Nigeria should not be an exception.

We cannot be doing things the same way forever and expecting different outcomes. A situation in which hundreds of rank and file in the army are saying they want to leave because they are dissatisfied with their kits and weapons and welfare are alarming and constitutes signs of failure of the higher hierarchy of the armed forces.

Tied to this is the failure of intelligence to ferret information to the security forces so that rebellion and violence can be nipped in the bud.

This is not good enough. It seems to me that the police and other forces lack morale due to poor pay and career advancement.

Now we have a situation where the flagship of this regime the anti-corruption war has been dealt a death blow by fifth columnists and enemies within the government.

In the last five years, the anti-corruption corps led by the EFCC was perceived as having performed creditably. At least this was the public perception and we had no way of thinking otherwise.

The opposition kept making noise that its activities were coloured by political partisanship. This was however to be expected.

It is only those who were in positions to embezzle government funds that were being asked to disgorge what they had illegally eaten.

There were also spectacular successes at home and abroad and stolen money by Abacha were being returned. Never mind the attorney-general instead of calling it the” Abacha loot” was calling it “Abacha assets” until there was an uproar against him.

President Buhari had foreign support in his campaign to recover this loot. He even suffered the humiliation of being introduced to Queen Elizabeth of England as “President of a fantastically corrupt country” until the Archbishop of Canterbury interjected that Buhari was not in power when Nigeria became “fantastically corrupt “and that poor Buhari has a mission to change the situation.

Then with a bang, the whole anti-corruption edifice appears to have collapsed like a house of cards when Ibrahim Magu the anti-corruption Czar was arrested like a common criminal on the streets of Abuja and dragged before a presidential panel to face charges of corruption levelled against him by the attorney-general.

If truth must be said, the attorney-general lacks public high regard arising from his handling of the Abdulrashid Maina case. Whoever comes to equity must come with clean hands.

Then we have the unbelievable sleaze going on in the NDDC in which an Acting Managing Director claims she slapped her minister because of sexual harassment.

The management of the NDDC arrogantly said they shared N40 billion to its staff as palliative against Covid-19. When one of them was being quizzed by a committee of the House of Representatives, he conveniently collapsed to avoid embarrassment.

This is happening in a ministry set up to rapidly develop the Niger Delta – the goose that lays the golden eggs so to say .

Mr. President, borrow a leaf from President Donald Trump who had no problem getting rid of an unreliable FBI Director, James Comey and a friend and loyalist Attorney General, Senator William S. Sessions.

Do likewise and more. Send back Akpabio to Akwa Ibom and change your entire cabinet and the higher hierarchy of your security organizations.

It is you history will judge and not those you appointed and who have let you down.

Like this: Like Loading...