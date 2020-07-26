Presidential directive not breached on NSITF – Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, says the suspension of the top management and executive committee members of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) was carried out within presidential directives.

The minister stated this in a statement signed by the Deputy Director Press in the Ministry, Charlse Akpan.

The minister recently said President Muhammadu Buhari approved the suspension of the top management due to financial infractions.

He said he did not act contrary to presidential directives, emphasising that the suspension also followed procedural compliance with the relevant authorities.

Ngige said the suspension of the officials was hinged on issues bordering on financial and procurement infractions, as well as acts of serious of misconduct.

Like this: Like Loading...