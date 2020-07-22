Prices of food increased in June – NBS

By John Ofikhenua, Abuja

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS ) has said the prices of foods increased in June 2020.

In its report titled : “Selected Food Prices Watch – June 2020,” it said the average price of 1kg of yam tuber increased year-on-year by 37.63 per cent and month- on- month by 5.83 percent to N250.70 in June from N236.90 in May 2020.

In the month under review, NBS said the “average price of 1kg of rice (imported high quality sold loose) increased year-on-year by 35.97 percent and increased month-on-month by 3.57 percent to N479.74 in June from N463.21 in May 2020.”

The report said the average price of 1kg of tomato increased year-on-year by 30.25 percent and month-on-month by 5.84 percent to N294.46 in June 2020 from N278.23 in May 2020.

It added that selected food price watch data for June 2020 reflected the average price of 1 dozen of Agric eggs

medium size decreased year-on-year by -4.54 percent and increased month-on month by 2.24 percent to N472.83 in

June from N462.46 in May 2020 while the average price of piece of Agric eggs medium size (price of

one) increased year-on-year by 7.30 percent and month-on-month by 3.28 percent to N42.18 in June 2020 from

N40.84 in May 2020.

