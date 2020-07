Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew, married her fiance on Friday at a secret royal ceremony in Windsor. Beatrice, 31 and Italian property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 37, tied the knot in an unannounced ceremony with Queen Elizabeth II in attendance, along with a small number of guests. The couple had been due […]

The post Prince Andrew’s Daughter Beatrice Weds In Secret Ceremony appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...