Prison Attack: Fleeing inmate rearrested in Plateau village

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

One of the suspects who escaped from the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service, NCS on Thursday morning has been rearrested by men of the Operation Safe Haven keeping the peace in Plateau State.

The rearrested suspect, Mohammed Ibrahim was one of the six suspects freed by their gang members when they alongside others suspects were conveyed by officials of the NCS from Jos to a State High Court in Barkin Ladi local government area of the State.

Vanguard gathered that on the said day at about 10 am at the High Court, Barkin Ladi, some gunmen attacked the court with sporadic gunshots and aided the escape of six inmates out of 10 brought from Jos custodial centre for trial.

Names of escapees were given as Umar Adamu, Yusuf Adamu, Musa Abdulkadir, Mohammed Ibrahim, Bashir Mohammed and Shuaibu Ado.

However, the rearrested suspect, Media Officer of Operation Safe Haven, Major Ibrahim Shittu said was arrested at a village in Barkin Ladi as according to him, “Troops of Operation Safe Haven deployed at Rarin-Shuo Village of Barkin Ladi have rearrested Mallam Mohammed Ibrahim, one of the six notorious inmates that escaped at High Court Barkin Ladi on 23 July 2020 following a manhunt operation launched by OPSH to rearrest the escapees.

“The criminal has since been handed over to the Nigerian Correctional Service, Plateau State Command. Efforts are ongoing to rearrest the remaining ones, anybody with useful information on any of the escaped inmates should please contact the nearest OPSH location or the Nigeria Police.

