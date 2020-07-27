‘Procurement process delaying completion of road’

By Oziegbe Okoeki

The Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Works, Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye, has said motorists plying the Abule-Egba-Toll Gate stretch of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway should endure the pains of commuting the road because of the delay in completing the procurement process.

She was answering questions from reporters at the weekend on what the government was doing about the road that had become a death trap.

Adeyoye said the funding for the reconstruction of the road was available, according to the minister for Works, “but it takes time to complete procurement process. This is the major problem.”

She added: “The minister of Works has said they are ready to start, but you must complete the procurement process. You can’t jump it, it is a due process. It is one of the things the World Bank has laid as a condition for transparency and openness. So we have to accomplish that as well.”

Adeyoye said the state government would have fixed the road, adding that it had, however, worked on some locations.

“We have intervened in some sections of the road along that stretch.

“But there is a limit to what we can do given the extant rules that exist on the federal side; that is as a state, you cannot go into a federal road and when you go, you must obtain permission and you may not be reimbursed if you fix the road.

“And if you can’t get reimbursement, you begin to ask yourself if you can afford it based on available resources. Why not wait for the agency responsible to fix it,” the special adviser said.

She, on behalf of the government, pleaded for residents’ and others’ patience, saying: “The government knows the cry and we feel it. We feel the pains of the masses there. This is why we are fixing the little we can fix.”

Commuters and motorists for over two years have been going through horrible experience plying the road, as many portions have collapsed.

On a daily basis, trucks fall down on the road while trying to navigate the bad portions, which have become like pits or gullies, thereby blocking the road and making it impassable.

