Prominent Nigerian Professor of Infectious Diseases Dies of COVID-19

A prominent Nigerian Professor of Infectious Diseases, Lovett Lawson, has died of Covid-19.

He died while in quarantine at the National Hospital, Abuja, on Monday.

According to reports, Professor Lawson had some underlying conditions which made it difficult for him to recover.

He graduated from the University of Lagos in 1975. In 1984, he got a DTM&H degree in Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine. In 2002 & 2006, he achieved two degrees in Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine; MTropMed and PhD respectively. In 2012, he attained a Fellowship of Royal College of Physician in Edinburgh.

Professor Lawson, until his death, was the founder and chairman of the Board of Directors of Zankli Medical Services Limited. He had a long-standing experience in clinical practice in Nigeria.

His death was confirmed by the Spokesman of the National Hospital, Dr. Tayo Haastrup, on Monday evening.

Haastrup, however, did not confirm if it was COVID-19 that claimed Lawson’s life.

“I can confirm that Professor Lawson died at the National Hospital today. His loss is a painful one indeed,” he said.

Prior to being infected with COVID-19, he dedicated his time to the eradication of tuberculosis in Nigeria having conducted researches and 68 publications on mainly Tuberculosis and other Infectious Diseases.

