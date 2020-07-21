Says no to hundred per cent increase in Train Fare

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

Senator Shehu Sani who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate first on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, and later the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency, intervene and jettison the proposed planned increase of Abuja- Kaduna Train fare.

Senator Sani in a statement Tuesday who said no to a hundred per cent increase in Train Fare, describing the proposed action as unjust.

The statement read, “the reported proposed increase in Abuja Kaduna Train fare by the Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi is unfair, unjust and unacceptable.

“The North West is currently ravaged by bandits, killings, and kidnappings and the Railway is the only available lifeline, safe corridor, and succor for the masses of the people; Increase in fare is an undisguised act of insensitivity.

“While the President is commended for completing the Rail line, working on others and making it functional, such an achievement should not be destroyed by an arbitrary and cruel increase.

“Our roads have been taken over by kidnappers, our rails should not be blocked by exorbitant fares by the Ministry of transportation.

“Kaduna Abuja train is literary the oxygen ventilator for transportation in the North West and must not be made unaffordable.

“When the trains are made unaffordable, the masses are herded for Kidnappers and Bandits.

“The President should intervene and stop this increase.”

Vanguard

The post Proposed increase of Abuja- Kaduna train fare is unjust — Senator Sani appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...