Early on Wednesday morning in Abuja, hundreds of protesters marched on the National Assembly to demand the withdrawal of social media and hate speech bills. Although security men barred the protesters from entering the premises of the National Assembly, they took over the main entrance of the complex. The main entrance to the national assembly […]

The post Protesters march on National Assembly, demand withdrawal of social media, hate speech bill appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...