PSN mourns Senator Ayorinde Fasanmi

Says he was epitome of humility, selflessness, integrity

By Chioma Obinna

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN, on Friday mourned the passage of her past president and  Leader, Senator (Pharm) Ayorinde Fasanmi describing him as an epitome of humility, selflessness and integrity

Late Pa. Fasanmi according to PSN, made outstanding and remarkable contributions to the pharmacy  profession, the socio-political development of Yorubaland, and to the entire country.

In a press statement signed by the President of the PSN, Pharm. Sam. Ohuabunwa, they recalled that the late  Fasanmi was the President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria in 1977, elected into the Senate in 1979,  became a member of the House of Representatives in 1983.

At 94, Pa Fasanmi was committed to his Profession to the extent that he was involved in the Local organisation of the PSN Conference coming up in Osun State in November.

“His wise, humane and brilliant counsels will be greatly missed by the PSN, and governments at different levels.

“We pray that the Almighty God  receive the soul of our departed leader, and grant  his family the grace to bear his demise.”

