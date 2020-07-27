PTF warns against mass gatherings during Sallah celebrations

The Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 and (PTF) has said that all entertainment centres must remain closed during the celebration of the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir and urged Muslims to avoid mass gatherings and observe all the non-pharmaceutical guidelines. The PTF coordinator, Dr Sani Aliyu, who stated this at the briefing on Monday in Abuja, said that the PTF […]

