Publiseer shines at 2020 African Excellence Awards

Publiseer, a Nigerian start-up, has been named 2020 Digital Media Publisher of the year by African Excellence Awards hosted by MEA Markets.

Publiseer is a digital platform that helps underserved and independent African writers, musicians and filmmakers from low-income communities earn above the minimum wage fom sales of their creative works.

Founded in 2017, Publiseer does this by helping them distribute, protect, promote, and monetise their creative works across over 400 well-established partner stores worldwide, at no charge, with just a single click.

The digital content distribution company emerged in the West African region category as the Digital Media Publisher of 2020, having distinguished itself among other nominees.

According to the awarding organisation, UAE Business Awards, a protégé of MEA Markets explained Publiseer “has demonstrated excellence, commitment and dedication.”

Responding after the announcement of the award, elated Chidi Nwaogu, Co-founder and CEO at Publiseer, said the recognition was a call to more hard work.

According to him: “We are delighted to be a winner at the 2020 African Excellence Awards.

“Being named the Digital Media Publisher of the Year 2020 for West Africa is an honour we appreciate and we are working harder every day to exceed expectations and scale our impact across Africa.”

The MEA Markets is a quarterly publication dedicated to researching and publicising the major moves and events as they happen across the entire Middle East & Africa region.

As one of the world’s most powerful, innovative, and influential business regions and home to countless leading firms across numerous fast-moving industries, the Middle East & Africa has a huge hand in shaping what happens throughout the wider global corporate community.

Publiseer has continued to discover local African talents and give them a platform to focus on what they love doing the most, which is to create while Publiseer handles the tedious business of transforming their creativity into wealth for them.

Its partnerships with the International Publishers Association (UAE) and the International Publishing Distribution Association (Madrid), Publiseer have helped over 5,000 African creatives earn over $200,000 in revenue.

