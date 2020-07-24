Super Eagles star Joe Aribo was one of four Glasgow Rangers players singled out for praise by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard after their 4-0 hammering of Motherwell in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday.

The Light Blues ended the first half on a fine note when the recently turned 24-year-old midfielder showed great feet before slotting past the Motherwell goalkeeper to make it 3-0 after a tremendous passing move.

ALSO READ: Leon Balogun joins Scottish side Rangers

The Nigeria international made way for Scott Arfield after putting in a solid forty-five-minute shift.

Speaking to Rangers TV, Gerrard stated: “Joe Aribo and Glen Kamara were outstanding first-half, and I’ve almost got to pull them back.

“Connor [Goldson], again, puts another 90 minutes in and Tav [James Tavernier] had an excellent first-half, so there are a lot of players who are showing signs they are ready, but we still have 10 days to go in terms of preparation and there are still some other players we want to get some valuable minutes into, but at the moment, where we are now, I am really content.”

Summer signing from Leicester City Calvin Bassey played the last 30 minutes for Rangers, his first game at Ibrox since joining the club.

Rangers begin the new season against Aberdeen on August 1, before facing Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League five days later.

Vanguard

The post Rangers boss Gerrard salutes Super Eagles midfielder Aribo appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...