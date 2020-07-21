Rap Star Nicki Minaj Is Pregnant With First Child

37-year-old rap queen, Nicki Minaj is expecting her first child. she made the announcement about her pregnancy on Monday 21 July. Nicki Minaj, shared a photo on her Instagram of her in a bedazzled bikini and matching towering stilettos, holding her baby bump. She simply captioned the image, “#Preggers.”

Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, better known as Nicki Minaj, is a Trinidadian-born rapper, singer, songwriter, actress, and model. Remember the Rap Star had announced that she was leaving the music business because she wants to make family life her priority.

In a photo shared on her Instagram page, a blue-haired Nicki Minaj stands and was also spotted cradling her bump.

The wildly successful rapper shared a series of other highly stylized pregnancy photos on Instagram and on Twitter. “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude.

Thank you all for the well wishes,” she wrote on another Instagram post, alongside an image of herself in the same bikini and heels lounging on a pink couch. Nicki Minaj had teased her pregnancy in May, jokingly tweeting that she was experiencing some pregnancy symptoms such as nausea and asking her fans, “Omg what do u think this means guys????”

The third photo the rapper shared came with the caption;

Nicki Minaj also told a fan who asked her to share baby bump photos that “the world ain’t ready yet.” This will be Minaj’s first child.

