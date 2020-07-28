Rape: Court of Appeal upholds school supervisor’s 60-year jail

By Adebisi Onanuga and Omolola Afolabi

The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos on Monday affirmed the 60 years jail term handed down to Adegboyega Adenekan, a former supervisor of Chrisland School, VGC, Lekki, Lagos.

Justice Sybil Nwaka of an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court had on October 24, 2019 sentenced Adenekan to 60 years imprisonment for defiling a two-year-old pupil of the school.

Adenekan appealed the judgment.

On Monday, a three-man panel of the Appeal Court led by Justice Mohammad Garba unanimously affirmed the judgment of the lower court.

Justice Nwaka had said that Adenekan abused the trust of children in his care and the trust of their parents.

“This defendant is conscienceless, wicked, an animal and is not fit to walk the streets. I hereby sentence Adegboyega Adenekan to 60 years in prison,” she said.

Adenekan was arraigned before the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court on January 29, 2018.

Seven witnesses including the pupil and her mother testified against the defendant.

The victim described how the convict used both his mouth and manhood in defiling her.

An advocacy group, Mrs Nigeria, has urged the police to do more to help victims of rape and sexual assault.

The call was made when the organisation held a peaceful demonstration at Alausa, seat of Lagos State government.

Mrs Sarah Anogwi, the founder of the group, said “Numerous victims of rape and sexual assault see the police station as the first point of solace, but most times, they end up getting even more traumatised”.

“We want to plead with the police to get the victims the justice they deserve, because the cases keep increasing so we can work with them to fight this cankerworm.

“We are also calling on mothers to help us get to the root of the dastardly act, another reason we are out this morning to call on the authorities”.

“Also, we need to tell the police to stop asking disparaging questions such as “Did you enjoy it? . It puts them off completely.”

