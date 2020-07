There is hardly any mainstream rap song, especially by a Black rapper that doesn’t include the term “N**ga” but American rapper Ja Rule has called for the abolishment of the infamous N-word. Recently, Ja Rule shared a clip from an episode of Drink Champs in which hosts rapper N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN was joined by […]

The post Rapper Ja Rule Says It’s Time To “Abolish The N-Word” appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...