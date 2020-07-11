Rear Admiral Onubi’s Daughter, Driver Ambushed And Killed By Gunmen On Lokoja-Okene Highway

Rtd Rear Admiral J. Onubi’s daughter and driver have been murdered in cold blood on the dreaded Lokoja-Okene highway. They were ambushed by gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers.

The driver was identified as Pomtd Lifu Ji with navy number X9307.

It was gathered that Onubi’s orderly, Osca Ahmadu, who was in the same vehicle with the victims, escaped into the bush and is now on “own custody”.

The sad and unfortunate incident happened on Thursday evening, July 9, along the Okene-Lokoja high way in Kogi State.

However, the circumstances surrounding the killing of Onubi’s daughter and the driver still remain unclear.

Photographic evidence which has since circulated the media space indicate that they may have been ambushed. They were both shot dead inside the vehicle.

The driver was still on his seat when he was shot dead, while Onubi’s daughter who sat at the back of the vehicle was shot there.

Their bodies have been retrieved and deposited at the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, Kogi State.

Recall that in the late hours of Thursday, it was reported that an unidentified naval officer and a woman in camouflage were killed along the same highway. They both have been identified as Admiral Onubi’s daughter and driver.

Similarly, on July 7, 2020, a Nigerian Army officer, GSM Abubakar, attached to the 353 Artillery Regiment, was also killed on the notorious Okene -Lokoja highway, while travelling from Lagos to the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji. His wife and mother who were with him were kidnapped.

The notorious killings on the Lokoja-Okene highway, Lokoja-Abuja highway and several other highways in Kogi have become a cause for concern. Nigerian security personnel have continually battled terrorism for over a decade in the North East, banditry and cattle rustling in the North West and North Central. They too have become casualties of these senseless killings and kidnappings.

The recent killing of Onubi’s daughter and driver on this highway is one too many.

