Regina Chukwu decries ill-treatment of maids

By Adeniyi Adewoyin

Actress Regina Chukwu has expressed anger at the ill-treatment meted out to housemaids.

Chukwu’s anger stemmed from the news of women who used hot pressing iron on their house help and another who drove a nail on her maids head,

The mother of two wondered why women have been found culpable of the acts despite being perceived as the most compassionate gender.

“Why are we women wicked like this?” She asked.

“(Men dey learn) Like I don’t get, aren’t we supposed to be the ones with a very tender and compassionate heart?

How come we are stone-hearted, why are we doing this for goodness sake, or how do we even start to explain all these wicked acts by women. (Pls read through the news to understand)”.

She continued saying, “Ok pls answer. Why are we treating our maids like slaves? Did I say slaves, sorry why are we treating children under our care like animals?

Animals sef doesn’t deserve some kind of Wicked treatments melted on these kids why? How can you drive a nail in another woman’s child’s head, how can you be so heartless to use a hot iron on another child’s skin, how can you be so Wicked to the extend of inserting pepper into a child’s private, how can you subject another woman’s child to sleeping in the toilet why.

Please now women plssss we are mothers (with or without children) we should not trade that soft heart we are meant to have. If that child is stubborn pls return her to her people (no be by force o) women are wicked o. I fear us o”.

