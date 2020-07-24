Reinstate Suspended NSITF Management, Reps Urge Federal Government

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government, through the office of the Secretary to the Federal Government to reinstate the suspended Management and Executive Committee Members of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

The Representatives asked the Federal Government to ensure that the process which suspended the officials is in line with the provisions of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) Act, and the Circular (Ref No: SGF/OP/l.S.3/T/163) titled Approved Disciplinary Procedure Against Chief Executive Officers of Federal Government Parastatals, Agency and Departments.

The Representatives also urged the Minister of Power to review disciplinary action against the Chief Executives of the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

This followed the consideration and adoption of the report of the Ad-hoc Committee on the Need to Investigate the Arbitrary Breach of Presidential Directives on the Suspension of Top Management and Executive Committee Members of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) during plenary on Thursday.

The report which was laid by Miriam Onuoha (APC, Imo), the Chairman of the Committee, declared that the procedure leading to the Suspension of

officials of the NSITF and the Bureau for Public Procurement (BPP) are in breach of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund Act.

The Circular (Ref No: SGF/OP/l.S.3/T/163) was titled Approved Disciplinary Procedure Against Chief Executive Officers of Federal Government Parastatals, Agency and Departments.

The Representatives, during the plenary also stepped down the report of the Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) that investigated financial recklessness and corruption in the Commission due to the inability of the Committee to make copies of the report available to members of the House.

