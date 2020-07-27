Daily News

Reminisce Enlists Fireboy DML For New Song”Ogaranya”

Nigerian rapper Remilekun Abdulkalid Safaru better known by the stage name Reminisce has released a new song “Ogaranya” featuring Fireboy DML. On “Oganranya”, Reminisce brags about his wealth and sexual prowess. “Money ain’t a thing, never was, never will,” he raps. This the first collaboration between the duo. “Ogaranya” is Reminisce second single this year, […]

