Repentant Boko Haram Member Kills Father, Makes Away With Wealth

Senator Ali Ndume has criticised the Federal Government’s amnesty to terrorists, saying that a repentant Boko Haram member, who was recently integrated into the community, killed his father, stole his wealth and disappeared.

Speaking on a BBC Hausa programme monitored in Kaduna State yesterday, Ndume, who represented Borno South in the Senate, queried government’s rationale for spending the nation’s funds to ‘reform’ the terrorists.

The lawmaker alleged that many of the ‘repentant’ Boko Haram members had since gone back to their former den. He said: “They are like Kharajites. Many among those released have since run away. They will never repent. The government should know what to do about them, but not re-introducing someone who killed your parent or relations to you.

“Haba, not that he even apologised to the government. His thinking is that the government has failed; hence they are being pampered.”

According to him, the government’s amnesty programme is unacceptable, insisting that the right thing is to stop the banditry.

“If there is sincerity of purpose in this, those in the Internally-Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps should have been trained in various trades, so that they could start life again,” he added.The BBC also featured a widow, who condemned the programme because the terrorists killed her husband.

“This thing is hurting. They killed my husband and son in my presence. I am left suffering with four young orphans. Till death, I will never forget that day.

“Look at the kind of care given to the Boko Haram members. We that have suffered for six years now are not taken care of. Truly, government has not done justice here,” she said. A male victim also told the BBC that Boko Haram killed his relations and chased them out of their home.

“They killed four of my close relations. In what capacity are we going to live with them again? Do we see them as human beings or animals? Or do they want us to meet them and take revenge? There will be a serious problem.”

“Go to Gwoza and Bama; many of the ‘repentant’ terrorists have rejoined the bandits. There is nothing you can do to change a Boko Haram member,” he added.

