Reprieve for relegation bound NPFL clubs as PPG comes to rescue

The saying that one man’s meat is another man’s poison aptly captures the mood in the Nigerian Professional Football League, NPFL, following the recent ratification of the Club Owners’ decision to end the 2019/2020 season using the Points Per Game, PPG, formula.

While clubs like Lobi Stars and Akwa United might be feeling cheated by the controversial decision, others like Enyimba FC and those clubs that were neck-deep in relegation are pleased with the decision by the Club Owners to adopt the PPG mechanism to end the season.

It will be recalled that the 2019/2020 NPFL season was initially suspended on March 18 after MatchDay 25 as part of preventive measures to control the spread of COVID-19 in the country just as major stakeholders advocated for a ‘force majeure’ to end the season.

Faced with uncertainty, the clubs held a virtual meeting on June 21 and 17 out of the 20 clubs in the NPFL voted to end the season using the PPG format.

The clubs favourably disposed to the use of PPG agreed that the teams should be ranked by the widely known fair play method and the top three clubs should represent the country in the continent in 2021.

It was therefore agreed that there should be no relegation and promotion to the NPFL. Based on PPG, Plateau United, Rivers United and Enyimba emerged as continental clubs for the 2021 season.

Even as the clubs in danger of relegation, especially Adamawa United whose relegation was already confirmed rejoiced at the decision, Lobi Stars and Akwa United kicked against the use of PPG and called on the Sports Minister and the NFF to intervene in what they said was gross injustice.

Of course, the decision to use PPG to end the season had effectively knocked Lobi Stars out of the race for a continental ticket.

Before the league went on break, Lobi Stars were placed third on the table. They would have picked one of the Confederation Cup tickets if PPG was not adopted.

It is imperative to note that with PPG, Enyimba which was in 5th position having played only 20 matches overtook Lobi Stars on the table to land one of the continental tickets.

The uproar generated by the use of PPG compelled the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, to call a meeting of critical stakeholders who deliberated and upheld the decisions taken by the Club Owners.

Apart from ratifying the decisions of the Club Owners, the NFF also announced that the 2020/2021 NPFL, still subject to the approval of health authorities, would start between September and October 2020, and then end in May 2021.

Furthermore, the NFF announced that the 2019 AITEO Cup Winners will be presented to CAF for the 2020/21 CAF Inter-Club competition (Nigeria’s 2nd slot in the CAF Confederation Cup), reserved for Federation Cup winners which connote that Kano Pillars will represent the country in the competition.

Before the suspension and eventual cancellation of the season, Plateau United, Rivers United, Lobi Stars and Enugu Rangers occupied the top four positions while Nasarawa United, Jigawa Golden Stars, Kwara United and Adamawa United were the last four clubs on the table.

However, it is important to note that only Adamawa United was as certain as the sun will rise to be relegated regardless of the other teams’ results.

The club had scored an average of 0.68 goals per game while scoring in 46% of their home matches.

They also conceded at least 1 goal in 100% of their away matches which they all lost – they failed to win a single away match before the season was called off.

With the conclusion of the league, Adamawa United whose hopes had evaporated into thin air before the suspension will again have another opportunity to fight for honours in top-flight football next season.

Nasarawa United, Jigawa Golden Stars and Kwara United who were on 29, 29, 28 points respectively were the other teams in the relegation zone even though at least of them could have escaped if the league had continued.

Statistically, 83% of Nasarawa United’s points were earned at home while losing 75% of their away matches.

In the same vein, 100% of Jigawa Golden Stars’ points were earned at home. They scored 72% of their goals at home while losing 100% of their away matches.

Kwara United’s season saw them earning 75% points at home, while losing 77% of their away matches where 76% of the goals they conceded were from away games.

Apart from the trio of Nasarawa United, Jigawa Golden Stars and Kwara United, other clubs like MFM, Heartland, MFM, Wikki Tourists, and Abia Warriors were also at the risk of relegation.

Now that the then relegation-threatened clubs have been saved by the coronavirus crisis and would be competing in next year’s NPFL, Trust Sports spoke with some coaches and players to get their reactions to what many have called the ‘blessings in disguise’.

The Technical Adviser of Wikki Tourist, Usman Abd’allah said he was certain his team wasn’t going on relegation as there were 14 more games to be played before the league was suspended.

“When I took over during mid-season, the foundation of the team was very shaky. There were lots of problems in the team, no depth in the squad.

“We could not get players from other clubs during the season. I had to manage what we had but I had the confidence to escape relegation as we were above the drop zone.

“Before the pandemic, we were already gathering momentum and picking up shape gradually.

“If you look at the table, the points separating us even from those above us were not much and we could have overtaken them, though it was a dicey one.

“But the conclusion of the league is a relief for those who were in the relegation zone as they have the opportunity now to play again next season.

“My concern right now is the time I will need to condition the team, get new players ahead of the new season. We may rush things and it may not be good for us,” he said.

The captain of Nasarawa United Emmanuel Makama also said he was sure of escaping relegation with his team.

He said with the calibre of players in Nasarawa United, it wouldn’t have been possible for the ‘solid miners’ to be relegated.

“I have so much trust in my team. I knew if the remaining matches were played, we would have survived relegation.

“I know what we have in the team. It is funny that some people even accused our Chairman that he knew his team was going to be relegated so he masterminded the decision to end the league. This is not true.

“We were going to remain in the topflight. We were just waiting for the league to resume,” he said.

On his part, Adamawa United’s striker Agbanyi Matthew Jnr said he was happy that his club survived relegation and would be in the topflight next season.

He expressed hope that Adamawa United will do everything possible to avoid the situation they found themselves in before the termination of the season.

“We thank God for what happened. Those who feel COVID-19 which in sports is a force majeure has helped in keeping us in the NPFL may not be entirely wrong.

“I call on the management of the club to avoid the things that made us struggle throughout the season,” he said.

Similarly, the technical adviser of Kwara United who spoke to a WhatsApp group, FCT Football Update Forum said most of the clubs in the relegation zone were not sure of escaping relegation.

He, however, said Kwara United stood a chance of surviving the drop.

“If you look at Kwara United, we had more home matches than every other team. If we had played our home games, we could have been out of relegation.

“Every team will have to go back and plan again. The season has ended due to the unforeseen circumstances.

“Clubs will now look to reinforce their squads. Even in Kwara United, we know our problems. Winning games doesn’t mean our team is complete,” he said.

From the foregoing, it can be deduced that while PPG is sweet meat for Enyimba FC and those clubs that were faced with relegation, it is a bitter pill for clubs like Lobi Stars and Akwa United that have been left in the cold.

