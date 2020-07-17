Reps flay delay in 2nd Niger Bridge, Abuja-Kano, Lagos-Ibadan Road projects

The House of Representatives Committee on Works at a public hearing in Abuja on Thursday flayed the delay in completing the Second Niger Bridge as well as the Abuja-Kano and Lagos-Ibadan Road contracts awarded to Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.

The committee’s chairman, Abubakar Kabir Abubakar, said with the slow pace of work, it would be impossible for President Muhammadu Buhari to commission the projects during his tenure.

“Despite collecting more than N200bn, Julius Berger is still yet to do substantial work on the projects.

“We’re recommending that these projects be split and awarded to other companies because we don’t think Julius Berger alone can handle them,” he said.

He said the Second Niger Bridge contract was awarded for N206.151bn; the Kaduna-Abuja Road, N155bn and the Lagos-Ibadan Road, N134bn.

He said the committee would strictly monitor the utilisation of the Abacha Loot which will be used to fund the projects.

“The effort of the Federal Government of Nigeria to secure the Abacha looted money is well-documented.

“The government has said the money will be used on these critical projects.

“We’ll not allow the money to be re-looted through inefficiency and corruption.”

Responding, Julius Berger Managing Director Las Riechter said the projects were at various advanced stage of completion.

He said the work on the Abuja-Kano Road was at over 40 percent with many completed sections opened.

