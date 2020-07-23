Daily News

Reps move to sue Akpabio for perjury

By Tony Akowe, Abuja

The House of Representatives has initiated moves to sue Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio for perjury.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila said at plenary on Thursday he has instructed the Clerk to engage lawyers to file the suit after the Minister failed to respond to the House request to publish the list of members who got contracts from the Niger Delta Development Commission(NCDC).

Gbajabiamila vowed he will not preside over the House and allow anybody tarnish its image for whatever reason.

