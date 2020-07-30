Reps, NPA spat over approval for tank farm owners

From Victor Oluwasegun, Abuja

THE House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee on the need to relocate tank farms from residential areas in Ijegun and Kirikiri on Tuesday disagreed with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on who approved tank farms for Kirikiri and Ijegun in Lagos State.

While the NPA, represented by Yusuf Ahmed, General Manager, Land and Asset Administration said they had nothing to do with the approvals, the Hon. Sergius Ogun-headed House Committee insisted that the organisation in its submissions said they gave the contentious approvals.

According to Ahmed, because of the experience of tank farms in Apapa, very few tank farms were approved by NPA after 2008 as there was a restriction on such approvals, adding that the tank farms in Kirikiri and Ijegun came up thereafter.

He said the problem came about because of lack of synergy between the planning authorities.

He said it would have been better if the Lagos authorities (who were absent) were available to explain how the tank farms came about.

“We are very careful and we ensure all regulations are done.

“My response to those tank -farms at Ijegun and Kirikiri, those tankfarms are clearly not sitting on NPA land. If they were on NPA land, those tankfarms will probably not be there. We are very careful of people we allow to develop on NPA land.

“And we are aware, because of our experience in Apapa with tank farms, the Federal Government, had in 2008, directed that no further tankfarms be allowed/approved. After this directive, no further tank farm was approved since 2008,” he explained.

He said when there was a need to build a tank farm in Lekki Free Trade Zone, NPA had to get a waiver from the Federal Government.

But a member of the Committee, Hon Uko Nkole, insisted that Ahmed was wrong.

He said: “I don’t agree with you. From the documents you gave us, you gave approvals for Ijegun and Kirikiri. You’ve supplied us documents, so if you say you did not do it, the tenders come through NPA, and the channelisation, the water through they transport the vessels to the tank farms.

