By Tordue Salem – Abuja
The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, took a motion to investigate allegations that over N613.5 billion appropriated to cater to correctional centres and inmates across the country.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: New inmates to undergo compulsory 14-days isolation in Akwa Ibom
A motion to probe the alleged pilfering of the funds, by prison officials, was brought on the floor, by Minority Leader, Rep. Ndudi Godwin Elumelu (PDP-Delta).
Detail Later….
The post Reps probe alleged looting of N613.5Billion prisons’ fund appeared first on Vanguard News.
Comments