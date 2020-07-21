Daily News

Reps probe alleged looting of N613.5Billion prisons’ fund

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, took a motion to investigate allegations that over N613.5 billion appropriated to cater to correctional centres and inmates across the country.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: New inmates to undergo compulsory 14-days isolation in Akwa Ibom

A motion to probe the alleged pilfering of the funds, by prison officials, was brought on the floor, by Minority Leader, Rep. Ndudi Godwin Elumelu (PDP-Delta).

