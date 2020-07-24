Reps want suspension of NSITF management reviewed

The House of Representatives has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to order a review of the suspension of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund management.

The call was contained in a report submitted by Miriam Onuoha, chairperson of the Ad-hoc Committee “On the Need to Investigate the Arbitrary Breach of Presidential Directives on the Suspension of Top Management and Executive Committee Members of NSITF.”

Those suspended included NSITF Managing Director Adebayo Somefun, Executive Director (Operations) Kemi Nelson, Executive Director (Administration) Tijani Suleiman Darazo, Executive Director Jasper Azuatalam, among others.

The committee investigated the alleged arbitrary breach of laid down rules in suspending the management.

It reported that “the procedure leading to the suspension of the under listed officials of the NSITF and the Bureau for Public Procurement are in breach of the NSITF Act and the circular (Ref No: SGF/OP/l.S.3/T/163) titled ‘Approved Disciplinary Procedure Against Chief Executive Officers of Federal Government Parastatals, Agency and Departments’.

