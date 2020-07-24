Daily News

Reps want treatment for gunshot victims without police report

By
0
Post Views: Visits 33

A bill seeking to enforce treatment of gunshot and other armed attack injuries without police clearance passed second reading at the House of Representatives yesterday.

The bill, sponsored by Wale Raji (APC-Lagos ), titled “A bill for an Act to amend the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshots Act, 2017”, will empower hospitals (both public and private) to treat victims of armed attacks aside gunshots injuries without a police report.

Raji said this was to save the victims and stop the practice of rejecting them as it being done in many instances.

PTF cautions Nigerians on Eid-el-Kabir celebration

Previous article

GCE an option for pupils, says minister

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News