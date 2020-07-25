Resident doctors extend suspension of strike notice by three weeks

Moses Emorinken, Abuja

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Saturday extended the ultimatum given to the Federal Government to meet its demands by another three weeks.

The new deadline is expected to elapse on the 17th of August, after which the doctors will resume its indefinite strike action.

The association complained bitterly about the lack of commitment on the part of the government to honour its promise shortly after the doctors association called of its strike on the 22nd of June.

The President of NARD, Dr. Aliyu Sokomba disclosed this in Abuja at a briefing after its extraordinary virtual National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

Recall that on the 22nd of June, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) suspended its indefinite strike action, which started on June 15.

After deliberations with its National Executive Council (NEC), the association gave the Federal Government four weeks to make good its promises.

Chief among some of its demands were provision of personal protective equipment (PPEs), inclusion of the Medical Residency Training funding in the revised 2020 budget, salary shortfall for 2014-2016.

Others were procurement of group life insurance for health workers, COVID-19 inducement hazard allowance reinstatement of disengaged resident doctors at Jos University Teaching Hospital.

