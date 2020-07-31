Residents appeal to Sanwo-Olu over invasion

Residents of Satellite Town in Lagos State have cried out over invasion of their community by suspected hoodlums.

They appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to intervene before the crisis degenerates.

The residents alleged that gun- wielding suspected hoodlums invaded the community, demolished properties and stole their goods and money in broad daylight.

Briefing reporters on the impending crisis at the Governor’s Office in Alausa, Ikeja, a member of Olarinde Ajala Royal Family, Adedayo Olarinde, urged the government to mediate in the crisis, alleging that the suspected hoodlums were conniving with some uniformed men to dislodge people from the community.

He said the monarch was apprehended and detained along with his sons.

“We are here to make peaceful protest for the unlawful detention of the Olu Oba Oguntade of Satellite Town, Oba Lateef Sadiku Olarinde. We want the government to intercede and let justice reign. This is not the first time land grabbers are conniving with a powerful force to evade our community,” Olarinde added.

He recalled that the crisis began in 2006 and was reported to the police, but with no response.

“They have continued with their onslaught and attacks against helpless residents, yet the police have not checked their excesses.”

A resident, Temitope Lalude, enjoined the government to assist them.

“We cannot sleep peacefully in our homes. Many have deserted the community due to the incessant robberies. The last incident occurred two weeks ago, on a Saturday morning. They came into the community in full force, accompanied by uniformed men, shooting sporadically to chase people away in order to steal their belongings. I was shot in the stomach.”

Another resident, who lost her goods to the hoodlums, Adeola Olasupo, condemned the insecurity in the community.

