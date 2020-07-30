RESUMPTION: FG rolls out schedule for WAEC, NECO, others

…As Lagos vows to sanction schools without QAC

By Adesina Wahab & Joseph Erunke

THE Federal Government, yesterday, released a comprehensive schedule for various National Examinations for exit classes, spanning from August 17 to November 18, 2020.

The Minister of State for Education, Mr. Chukwuemeka Nwajuiba, who made the announcement in Abuja after series of meetings with Chief Executives of examination bodies in the country said, the West African Examinations Council, (WAEC-SSCE) will start on August 17, 2020, while the National Business and Technical Examination Board, NABTEB, examinations will commence on the September 21, and end by October 15, 2020.

In a statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations, BemGoong, the Minister said other details of the schedule “indicate that the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations, SSCE, for SS3, conducted by NECO will start on the 5th of October and end on 18th of November, 2020.”

The statement reads: “The Basic Education Certificate Examinations, BECE, for JSS 3 also conducted by NECO, will start on the 24th of August and end on the 7th of September, 2020.

“Furthermore, the National Common Entrance Examination, NCEE, which is a one-day NECO examination for intending applicants into Unity Colleges (JSS1) will run in-between the Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations that is on Saturday, 17th October 2020.

“Registration for the NECO (SSCE), which is on-going, will end on the 10th of September, 2020 and there shall be no extension for the registration whatsoever.

“The National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies, NBAIS, the examination will commence on Wednesday, 23rd September and end by 17th October 2020.

“The Minister, therefore, directed all examination bodies to release details of their examination timetables in the next seven days.”

Lagos vows to sanction schools without QAC

Meanwhile, the Lagos State government, yesterday, vowed to sanction schools that fail to get the required Quality Assurance Clearance from the Ministry of Education

Addressing a press conference, the Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Mrs. Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, explained that candidates already enrolled for the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination, WASSCE would still be able to take the exam but the schools would not go unpunished.

She said: “It is mandatory that all private school owners in Lagos State register with the Office of Education Quality Assurance before reopening of schools. School owners are advised to comply strictly with this directive that will be of immense benefit to them. Evaluators will be out to monitor compliance after the expiration of the timeline granted.”

