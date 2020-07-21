REVEALED: How President Buhari’s Close Associate, Mallam Isa Funtua, Died

Nigerians, on Monday, July 20, received the shocking news of the passing of one of President Muhammadu Buhari‘s most-trusted associates, Mallam Isa Funtua.

Mallam Funtua who died at the age of 76, was until his death, a Life Patron of the International Press Institute and Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN).

A close family source has spoken to The Street Journal, detailing how the Business Mogul died.

The Source said:

“After Mallam Funtua observed the Muslim evening prayers, he went to the barbing salon to cut his hair.

“However, getting into his car and driving back home, he felt a very sharp pain in his chest. This prompted him to drive to his doctor’s house.

“The doctor who assured that it was a mild issue, placed iceblock on his head to relieve him of the pain.

“His doctor, however, certified him dead on their way to the hospital.”

The source added that Mallam Funtua had surgery for a heart-related ailment about 10 years ago in London. Since then, he routinely flew abroad for routine check-ups and also relied on local doctors to manage the ailment.

The international travel ban imposed as a measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic hindered Mallam Funtua from travelling abroad for his routine medical checks.

The Street Journal gathered that his body was washed and prepared for burial on Tuesday morning under the supervision of close friends and associates.

Prior to his sudden death, Mallam Funtua was the chairman of Bullet Construction Company Limited, the firm that handled most of the landmark projects in Abuja, particularly during the military era.

