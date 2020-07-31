Revealed: Why Junior Colleague Killed Senior Soldier in Borno

Findings have revealed that Private Uzonna Maduabuchi, the soldier who killed a recently married Army Lieutenant in Bama, was embittered because his allowances were withheld and account blocked.

Maduabuchi on Tuesday morning fired at least five shots at Lieutenant Babakaka Shehu Ngorgi, his superior at 202 Battalion of the 21 Special Armoured Brigade in Bama, Borno while the soldier was on telephone with his wife.

It was gathered Ngorgi got married last December and has been away on operation in the northeast since then.

According to Army sources, Maduabuchi, a 16NA Regular Intake, had complained several times about his allowances not paid and his right to pass denied.

Although it was not clear whether the deceased officer had anything to do with his plights, it was gathered Maduabuchi was heard shouting: “I have achieved my aim” after shooting Ngorgi dead.

He was said to have embarked on the shooting spree shortly after the troops returned from scanning the environment to wade off Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs).

The Nation gathered the shooter aimed at the officer’s chest and released rapid rounds to the amazement of colleagues who were present.

“We were all shocked because we did not expect such a thing could happen at that moment.

“Soldiers and officers were in sad mood to the extent that they wanted to go and get the shooter killed in the guardroom but the Brigade Commander gave order that they should not kill the guy.

“Later, we now tried to verify if there were issues between them but nothing personal was established.

“We only found out that the soldier’s account has been blocked for several months without collecting office allowance and salary.

“He has been complaining that he is also not allowed to go on pass. It’s painful and sad mood already here.

‘’May Almighty Allah spare our lives for future purpose and safety in this job and after May God be with us,” a soldier, who allegedly witnessed the incident said.

Confirming the shooting, the Nigerian Army spokesman, Col. Sagir Musa said the soldier was depressed.

Asked how long the soldier had been depressed and what the Army did to get him treated, Musa did not reply our correspondent.

He also did not reply to questions on allegations that Maduabuchi’s salary and allowances were withheld for several months.

He further did not provide answers on why the army left a depressed soldier at the war front.

