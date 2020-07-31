Ribadu should head Presidential Panel on NDDC probe – Loyibo

Perez Brisibe

TRADITIONAL Prime Minister of Tuomo kingdom in Delta and Bayelsa States, Chief Mike Loyibo has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to set up a presidential panel to probe the allegations bedeviling the Niger Delta Developmental Commission, NDDC.

Chief Loyibo also suggested that the panel should be headed by former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu in a bid to unravelling the allegations facing the commission.

The traditional chief in his Id el Kabir message to Muslims in the country, urged them to use the festivity to pray for the administration of President Buhari with an appeal on Boko Haram insurgents to stop the killings in the northern part of the country.

He said: “We should commend Mr. President for his anti-corruption drive and same drive should be extended to the NDDC which should be followed with the setting up of a presidential probe panel just like the ongoing probe of the acting chairman of the EFCC.

“Amidst the celebrations, we should also continue to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines, support President Buhari in his fight against corruption and queue behind his anti-corruption drive because he has indeed delivered in his cardinal objectives.

“I want to also use this medium to felicitate with the Nigerian Muslim Ummah and the entire Muslim world on the auspicious occasion of the 1441AH Eid al-Adha celebrations and I pray that the almighty God grant them many more years of celebrations to come.

“For Muslim and Christian leaders, this is a time for clerics from both religion to come together and build a forge of unity for the entrenchment of love, peace and unity among all Nigerians.”

