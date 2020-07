Rihanna, the singer turned entrepreneur has taken Fenty to a whole new level. Both Fenty and Fenty beauty has carved its name right in the world of fashion and beauty. All thanks to Rihanna, most makeup products from her beauty brand has become an absolute staple in most beauty closets. Now, she’s taking things to […]

The post Rihanna’s Upcoming Fenty Skin Is Gender-Inclusive appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...