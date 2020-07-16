Rivers APC: Again, court affirms Aguma as caretaker boss

By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

Again, a High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has reaffirmed former Reps member, Igo Aguma, as Caretake Chairman of divided Rivers state All Progressives Congress (APC), nullifying his recent displacement by co-statutory members who form the state Caretaker Committee.

Justice M.O. Chukwu in a suit filed by Golden Chioma, a party stalwart, restrained Sen Andrew Uchendu and Sokonte Davies from parading selves as leaders of Rivers APC.

Sen Uchendu, it would be recalled, convened the meeting of statutory members who suspended Aguma as Caretaker boss barely a couple of weeks after a Rivers State High Court first declared him Caretaker boss while Sokonte Davies emerged parallel Chairman at the Uchendu convened meeting.

Justice Chuckwu in the Wednesday judgement held that the meeting that suspended Aguma from the party was illegal in contravention or of the APC constitution.

Justice George Omereji had last month declared Aguma, an estranged ally of Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi as Acting Chairman of the APC in Rivers state.

Aguma had returned to court, with backing from Sen Magnus Abe, to seek his reinstatement after his sudden suspension.

