Rivers governor Wike suspends Port Harcourt LG chairman

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has suspended the chairman of Port Harcourt local government area. The state’s commissioner for information Paulinus Nsirim said in a statement that the local government chairman Victor Ihunwo was suspended for “illegal tax collection”. Although Nsirim did not say from whom Ihunwo allegedly collected the “illegal tax”, he, however, advised […]

