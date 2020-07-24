Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has suspended the chairman of Port Harcourt local government area. The state’s commissioner for information Paulinus Nsirim said in a statement that the local government chairman Victor Ihunwo was suspended for “illegal tax collection”. Although Nsirim did not say from whom Ihunwo allegedly collected the “illegal tax”, he, however, advised […]

The post Rivers governor Wike suspends Port Harcourt LG chairman appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...