Robber to die by hanging in Delta

A Delta State High Court sitting in Asaba has sentenced a 30-year-old man, Amechi Stanley Chidokwe to death by hanging for armed robbery.

The convict hails from Umudora Anam, Anambra West Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Justice Mabel Omovie, sentenced the convict on a three count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, attempted armed robbery and illegal possession of firearms.

According to the prosecutor, the offenses are punishable under Sections 1(2)(a) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special provisions) Act Cap R11 Vol. 14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria; 2 (1)(2) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special provision) Act Cap R11 Volume 14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and 3 (1) of Robbery and Firearms (Special provisions) Act Cap R11, Volume 14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Justice Omovie convicted him for overwhelming evidence canvassed throughout the court which started on the 20th of November, 2017.

Mr. Kenneth Oseji,the complainant, said on the 13th of January 2017, the convict accosted me at gun point in his premises when he drove home after work at about 5pm and demanded for his car key.

He told the court that he was assisted by a man to overpower the armed robber with gun that fell off from his hand.

