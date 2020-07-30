Daily News

RUGA: Fani Kayode speaks on seven days Zamfara visit (Video)

By
0
Post Views: Visits 82

RUGA: Fani Kayode speaks on seven days Zamfara visit (Video)

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, narrates his trip to Zamfara State where he was hosted by Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara last week.

Also read: Fani-Kayode: Seven days in Zamfara

I give thanks to God for bringing me back home safely after spending seven wonderful, memorable and historic days in Gusau with my friend and brother, His Excellency Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara State.

Vanguard News

The post RUGA: Fani Kayode speaks on seven days Zamfara visit (Video) appeared first on Vanguard News.

Southern Kaduna Reps disagree with El-Rufai on killings

Previous article

Brazil reopens to foreigners despite virus crisis

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News