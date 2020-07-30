Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, narrates his trip to Zamfara State where he was hosted by Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara last week.

I give thanks to God for bringing me back home safely after spending seven wonderful, memorable and historic days in Gusau with my friend and brother, His Excellency Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara State.

Vanguard News

The post RUGA: Fani Kayode speaks on seven days Zamfara visit (Video) appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...