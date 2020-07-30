Rukuba barracks Jos gets water after 40 years

After 40 years of water hardships in the Maxwell khobe Cantonment, Rukuba Barack, 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Jos, Plateau State, the barracks has finally been relieved of the problem.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai, who implemented the water project, said it was informed by the need to ease the water shortage faced by Nigerian Army personnel in the barracks for many years.

He said the implementation of the water project would cushion the effect of water scarcity by officers, soldiers and their families.

Lt-Gen Buratai, represented by the Chief of Training and Operation, Nigerian Army, Major General Enobong Udoh, while commissioning the project, said though efforts were made by previous service chiefs to address the problem, unfortunately those efforts did not yield needed result.

Buratai further said he was confident that the project would bring succour to the troops’ families and end the perennial potable water problem confronting the barracks and its neighbouring communities.

He said, “I am delighted that the multipurpose dam is fully completed. I am told that the dam has capacity to hold 540,000 cubic litres of water. Similarly, the water treatment plant has the capacity to treat one million litres per day.

“The barracks communities will now have access to potable drinking water. I hope this will further enhance the cordial relationship between our troops and our host communities,” he added.

In his remark at the event, the General Officer Commanding 3 Division, Major General N.E. Angbazo, said the dam would not only supply potable water to the barracks but to host communities as well.

