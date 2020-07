Russel Wilson and Ciara Wilson announced on Friday that they welcomed their new baby boy and revealed his name is Win Harrison Wilson. The singer took to social media on Friday (July 24) to share the happy news. “Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You!” she wrote, revealing the baby’s name, birth date, and […]

The post Russel And Ciara Wilson Welcome Second Child Together appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...