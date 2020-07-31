Sallah: Archbishop distributes 100 bags of rice to Jos Muslim communities

In an effort to foster unity between Christians and Muslims in Jos, the Plateau State capital and other parts of the state, Archbishop of Jos Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Matthew Ishaya Audu, on Thursday distributed 100 bags of rice to Muslim communities/wards for the Sallah celebration.

Speaking during the presentation at the Dialogue Reconciliation and Peace (DREP) center in Jos, Archbishop Audu said his gesture was an appreciation for the collaboration between Christians and Muslims communities that have improved peace and peaceful coexistence in the state.

Represented by the DREP Director, Rev. Fr Blaise Agwom, Audu said though the bags of rice were not as much as it should be, he was using the token to felicitate with the Muslims as they celebrate Sallah.

Responding on behalf of the Muslim communities, Alhaji Sani Mudi, appreciated the Archbishop and DREP center for their continuous initiatives, which have tremendously boosted peace in the state.

Like this: Like Loading...