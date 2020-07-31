Sallah: NSCIA felicitates with Muslims

By Haroon Balogun

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has congratulated Nigerian Muslims on the occasion of the Eid-il-Adha 1441 A.H.

In a statement signed by Prof. Salisu Shehu, Deputy Secretary-General, NSCIA, the Muslim apex body said,

“NSCIA congratulates the Nigerian Muslim Ummah and the entire Muslim world on the auspicious occasion of the 1441AH Eid al-Adha celebrations. We pray to Allah to grant us the opportunity to witness many more of it. Amin.

“This year’s Eid is particularly significant as there will be three Khutbahs (sermons) within the span of two days—the Khutbah of ‘Arafat on Thursday, 9th of Dhul-Hiijah, 1441AH, and the khutbahs of Eid and Jumu’ah on Friday, 10th of Dhul-Hijjah, 1441 AH.

Indeed, these are extraordinary days every Muslim should reflect and maximise the rare opportunities and virtues they present to invoke the mercy of Allah and His blessings.

“Meanwhile, it is crucial to reiterate that we are living in unusual times where normalcy has become abnormal, including social gatherings and large congregational prayers.

“Muslims are enjoined to note that Eid al-Adha is not a compulsory religious activity (fard) and at no point should it be observed if doing so will undermine the fundamental purpose of Shari’ah: security, a multifaceted concept which includes personal, communal, national, environmental and health components, among others. This is to say that it is not over until it is over.

