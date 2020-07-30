The wait is finally over as Grammy award-winning British music star Sam Smith and Nigeria’s Grammy-nominated act Burna Boy have released their anticipated collaboration, My Oasis. When the two musicians announced the collaboration, fans worldwide were amazed and expressed excitement as no one saw it come. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the “To Die […]

The post Sam Smith And Burna Boy Release Anticipated Collaboration “My Oasis” appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...