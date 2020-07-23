Samsung tasks corporate organisations on fight against COVID-19 pandemic

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

Device maker, Samsung, has urged fellow corporate organisations to rally support for federal and state governments to tame the tide of coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic in the country.

Samsung is making this call after donating 500 Galaxy A2 Core devices to case managers in Abuja recently.

The donation, according to the company, was in partnership with MTN Nigeria, which provides SIM cards and 2GB data for six months to enable the managers to carry out their duties effectively.

The devices and embedded SIM and data would help case managers capture and report cases from the isolation centres across 36 states, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Managing Director, Samsung Nigeria, Mr. Caden Yu, said: “Our thoughts are with every Nigerian at these trying times, and this donation is a way of using our resources to fight this pandemic.

“Samsung believes in strong collaborations between the government and the private sector and is committed to playing a sustained role in the fight against COVID-19.

“There is a stronger need for other corporate organisations to respond to the crisis and work with the government to help the people of Nigeria.

“This was a strong factor in Samsung’s decision to support the country. We know that through collaborative efforts, we will get through this.”

