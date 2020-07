Sanwo-Olu asks to meet boy in ‘calm down’ viral video

By Samuel OAMEN

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed willingness to meet the unidentified boy in a viral video, asking his mother to ‘calm down’ as she attempts to beat him over an offence.

In the video, the boy is seen appealing to his mother to “calm down and rest a little,” evoking laughter from social media users.

He also tells his mother to pardon him, saying “this is my last chance,” a phrase that provokes further laughter.

In his Sallah message to Lagosians, the Governor on his official twitter handle @jidesanwoolu said he was inspired by the video “because of the deeper meaning it conveys,” urging residents to “calm down.”

He said: “I saw a video of a charming young boy online asking his mom to ‘calm down’ as she was set to punish him for a misdemeanour.

“I was moved by his sobriety, which reflected in his promise of “last chance”, when confronted with the fact that he is a regular offender.

“The exchange was indeed funny, but it depicted the efforts parents put in moulding children into responsible adults. I want to assume that his mom indeed calmed down because the appeal was moving enough to make anyone change their mind.

“Interestingly, the video inspired this special message to the good people of Lagos State because of the deeper meaning it conveys.

“Fellow Lagosians, we need to ‘calm down’ as we enjoy the coming holiday and festivity.

“It is a commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim’s heart of sacrifice and faith in Allah. We need to emulate and demonstrate his sense of self- restraint at this time the world is combating the scourge of #COVID19.

“We need to be moderate in our celebration and observe prescribed protocols towards defeating the deadly coronavirus. The world needs the responsibility and commitment of its people to oust coronavirus.

“I urge every Lagosian to ‘calm down’ and not get carried away. Like the rest of the world, we are still in the middle of a pandemic and need to remain extremely careful to keep the gains of the sacrifices we have all made in the past months. Let’s calm down!”

The Governor then expressed willingness to meet the boy though he didn’t indicate for what.

“As an aside, I would like to meet the young boy since we both now have exclusive rights to the phrasal verb ‘calm down’. Slightly smiling face,” Sanwo-Olu said.

