Sanwo-Olu increases Lagbus fares by 46 per cent

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the increase the fare of the government owned bus service Lagos Bus Services Limited by about 46 per cent. In a statement by the Assistant Director, Corporate Communication, at the Lagos Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LAMATA), Kolawole Ojelabi, the increase will take effect from August 1. The governor also […]

