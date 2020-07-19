Sanwo-Olu to empower one million youths with digital skills by 2023

Our Reporter

The Lagos State Government led by Governor Babajide SanwoOlu, through the office of the Special Adviser on Education, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, has kicked off ‘Jobs Initiative Lagos’ – an initiative targeted at young people in eight Lagos-based tertiary institutions.

The initiative aims at providing complementary training of students in their ultimate and penultimate year in entrepreneurship, employability and basic digital skills required for the workplace.

The essence of the programme is to account for the documented gaps in current curriculum that bedevils the employment market and to increase labour employability of graduates in Nigeria’s Centre of Excellence.

Candidates who complete the programme will get an opportunity to be featured on a jobs portal from where partner corporate organisations can select fresh graduates for recruitment.

This initiative will run alongside a more robust digital skills campaign ‘Digital Skills Initiative Lagos’ ( www.dsilagos.ng ) aimed at empowering over one million young people in the state by 2023 with digital skills, which will invariably position Lagos as the Tech Hub of Africa.

Students in secondary schools in Lagos would have access to well-trained instructors while those out of school would access digital skills training and various internship opportunities as they complete the programmes.

The projects are being coordinated by LoftyInc Allied Partners Limited – an innovation development company that develops start-up teams, manages innovation programmes, and facilitates impact projects in West Africa.

Like this: Like Loading...