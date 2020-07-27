Schools to Finally Reopen on August 4 for Final Year Students- FG

The Federal Government has said Secondary schools in the country will reopen on August 4, 2020 for students in exit classes to sit for their examination.

The government said students will have two weeks to prepare for the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination organised by the West Africa Examination Council.

WAEC will commence on 17th of August, 2020.

The government announced the decision at the end of a virtual consultative meeting between the Federal Ministry of Education, Commissioners of Education of the 36 states, the Nigerian Union of Teachers, (NUT), the proprietors of private schools, and Chief Executives of examination bodies.

In a statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations, FMoE, Ben Goong, said “stakeholders at the meeting agreed that the exit classes should resume immediately after the Sallah break, from the 4th of August, 2020 to enable them prepare for the WAEC examinations scheduled to commence from the 17th of August, 2020.

“The meeting also resolved that a passionate appeal be made to the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and public spirited Nigerians for assistance to schools across the country to enable them fast track the preparations of safe reopening, as agreed.

“Another meeting is to be convened tomorrow between the Federal Ministry of Education and Chief Executives of examination bodies namely, NECO, NABTEB and NBAIS to harmonise their examination dates, which will be conveyed to stakeholders expeditiously by the Federal Ministry of Education.”

MINISTER of Education, Adamu Adamu, had earlier said that Nigerian schools will not reopen any time soon until it is safe to do so because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He has therefore said that final year students preparing for the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) will not be allowed to return to school contrary to what had earlier been believed.

Addressing State House correspondents after the virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in Abuja on Wednesday, Adamu stated that the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) cannot determine the resumption date of schools for Nigeria.

He said he would prefer that Nigerian students lose an academic year than to expose them to dangers. He appealed to States that have announced the resumption of school in their states to reconsider their position so as not to jeopardize the lives of the students, adding, “It is not safe to reopen schools now.”

It was earlier reported that Oyo State Government had cancelled the third term for the 2019/2020 academic session for primary and secondary schools.

With the development, pupils are to be promoted based on their academic performance in first and second terms of the suspended session.

A statement by the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr. Olasunkanmi Olaleye, said terminal classes pupils, including Primary Six, Junior Secondary School 3 and Senior Secondary School 3, are to proceed on holiday from July 30 and resume for their examination, whose detailed was released in the revised academic calendar.

Below is their revised academic calendar:

“Pry 6, JSS 3 and SSS 3 will proceed on holiday from July 30 and resume for their examination as follows:

“Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE)- 10th to 18th August 2020. Competitive Entrance Examination into the Schools of Science- 19th August 2020.

“Placement/Screening Test to JSS1- 20th August 2020. Placement Test into Technical Colleges- 28th August 2020

“The SSS 3 will resume for their examination as soon as the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) announces the date.

“The 2020/21 academic session, according to the calendar approved by the State Council is as follows:

“First Term- 21st September to 18th December 2020. Second Term- 11th January to 9th April 2021. Third Term- 3rd May to 30th July 2021.

“The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology enjoins stakeholders and the public to take note of the details of the academic calendar.”

Here at UAP, we are hoping the Federal Government and other state government resumes schools as well.

