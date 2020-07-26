Scrap N’Delta Ministry, place NDDC under Presidency, Lori-Ogbebor tells Buhari

By Charles Kumolu

Rights activist, Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to scrap the Niger Delta Ministry and place the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, under the Presidency to prevent mismanagement of funds.

Shealso said the NDDC should not continue with its present structure, saying the Act establishing the Commission should be revisited after the ongoing probe by the National Assembly,NASS.

Lori-Ogbebor, in a chat with Sunday Vanguard in Lagos, warned that the findings of the ongoing investigation into the activities of NDDC should not be swept under the carpet.

She said: “The NDDC should not exist independently again. It should be placed under the direct supervision of the Presidency. The current structure that allows for a managing director and other directors, who mismanage resources, should be abolished.

“A new structure that would take powers away from these selfish leaders should be put in place. For me, taking it back to the Presidency is the way to go. The top positions should not exist anymore because occupiers of such positions have proven to be selfish leaders.

“Having the NDDC and Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs at the same time is meaningless because both bodies have done nothing significant for the Niger Delta since inception. What have they done? I have been saying it long before now that these bodies are only embezzling our money and impoverishing the people.

“The revelations from the probe have justified all my struggles for accountability in the management of the affairs of Niger Deltans. If the NDDC is supervised by the Presidency, the purpose for which it was created would be realised. If government retains the current structure, NDDC funds would continue to suffer the same fate as the 13 percent derivation.”

